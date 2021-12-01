Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.