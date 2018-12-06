William M. Rounds CENTER RUTLAND - William Melvin Rounds, 74, died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born Feb. 9, 1944, in Rutland, the son of Hugh and Fedra (Stanley) Rounds. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy then he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Rounds married Susan Fillioe Oct. 10, 1998. He was a plumbing and heating contractor for over 40 years in the Rutland area. He also spent years of his spare time as a farrier. He was a member/president/announcer/promoter of Green Mountain Appaloosa Horse Club, received the Outstanding Member Award in 2007 and advocated for creation of the club's gymkhana year-end award system. He was a member/announcer for Vermont Horseman's Association, as well as announcer for Vermont Quarter Horse Association, Audro Acres, S&R Stables events. Mr. Rounds also enjoyed hunting and going to camp. Survivors include his wife, of Center Rutland; his children Jeremy and Eileen Rounds, Amanda Knapp, Daniel and Rachael Fillioe; a sister, Nancy Gunther, of Florida; a grandson; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Services will be at the convenience of the family Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
