William M. Rounds CENTER RUTLAND — The Celebration of Life for William Melvin Rounds, 74, of Center Rutland who died Friday afternoon November 30, 2018 at his residence following a long illness surrounded by his family and friends will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Rutland, 81 Center St. A reception will follow at the West Rutland American Legion Hall.
