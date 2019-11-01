William M. Secoy MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — William M. Secoy, 64, a resident of Gulf Road, passed away Oct. 26, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. William was born in Bennington on July 10, 1955, the son of the late Paul and Madeline Frederick Secoy, and attended local schools. William worked as a logger for most of his life. He drove a logging truck, was a cabinet maker, and spent time working in a quarry. He enjoyed hunting, baking and berry picking. He enjoyed anything outdoors, listening to country and classic rock music, gardening, was an avid coin collector and loved his pets. William is survived by his children William Secoy, of Danby, and Stephanie Secoy, of Rutland; brothers Michael and John Secoy, of Manchester, and Jimmy Secoy, of Danby; his sister, Rose Dorr, of Manchester; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Secoy. At the request of the family, there are no formal funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in William's memory may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, VT.
