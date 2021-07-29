William Mitchell SPRINGFIELD — William “Bill” Mitchell, 83, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Springfield, the son of Wilbur and Mildred (Gowing) Mitchell. He graduated in 1955 from Springfield High School and attended the University of Vermont. Mr. Mitchell served in the U.S. Army National Guard for many years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant. He also served as Vermont State Commander in the Civil Air Patrol. He married Patricia Childs June 23, 1962. He was an engineer at Bryant Grinder Corp. in Springfield, earning many patents concerning high speed spindles. He worked with NASA on high-speed machining for the space shuttle and other projects. He founded Fischer North America in 1988. In retirement, Mr. Mitchell taught classes for Vermont Technical College, the Red Cross, and helped found and lead the Vermont Community Emergency Response Team. He enjoyed Ham radios, became a radio broadcaster in his teens, a pilot and French and Indian War re-enactor at The Fort at Number 4. He helped restore and preserve the Spencer Hollow School House. Survivors include his wife; a son, Scott Mitchell, and daughter, Karen Kilyk; two grandsons; a brother, Robert Mitchell; many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a brother, James Mitchell. The graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to American Precision Museum, 196 Main St., Windsor, VT 05089; or The Fort at Number 4, 267 Springfield Road, Charlestown, NH 03603. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
