William N. Andrus BRADENTON, FL — The graveside service for William N. Andrus, 81, of Bradenton, FL and formerly Colchester, Shelburne and Dorset, VT who died January 7, 2023, will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, VT. The Rev. Sarah Ginolfi, priest-in-charge at Trinity Episcopal Church, will officiate. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
