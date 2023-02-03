William N. Andrus BRADENTON, FL — William “Bill” Nelson Andrus, 81, of Bradenton, FL, (formerly of Colchester, Shelburne, and Dorset, VT) passed away peacefully on January 7, 2023 after a short illness. Son of the late William and Marion Andrus, Bill was born on February 18, 1941, in Croton Falls, NY. Bill graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1959 and then served four years in the U.S. Navy. After his service, Bill married the love of his life, Susan. Bill worked for Vermont Electric Supply and later he started a kitchen design business in Manchester and Shelburne, VT. Bill and Susan worked together creating beautiful kitchens and bathrooms for their customers until their retirement in 2000. Throughout retirement, Bill continued renovating commercial and multi-family properties. Family was at the heart of his soul. Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife of 59 years, Susan Carmichael Andrus; his children Dave (Julie) Andrus, Bill (Linda) Andrus, Heather (Jeff) Pacheco; his grandchildren Paige, Madelyn, Sydney, and Caden Andrus and Emma and Isabelle Pacheco. He also leaves behind his sisters Dorothy Wescott, Linda Jero, Deborah Charpentier, Madge Youngs, many nieces and nephews and his life-long best friend Bill (Sue) Ryan. Bill is predeceased by his siblings Joyce Albrecht, Royce Andrus, Shirley Sears, Charles Andrus, and his grandson Bryce Andrus. Bill was an avid sports fan. Whether as a member of the Vermont Shriners Football Team or watching his children and grandchildren playing sports, he always had insight and words of wisdom. It doesn’t matter where you come from just work hard and the results will pay dividends in life. Bill also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his beloved state of Vermont. A graveside service will be held in June at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, VT at a date to be announced. Contributions in Bill’s memory can be made to the Cairo Shriners of Rutland, VT.
