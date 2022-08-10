William O. Brooks PALM SPRINGS, CA — William Otis Brooks, 79, of Palm Springs, CA and formerly of Rutland, VT, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Desert Regional Medical Center with family by his side. Bill was born on February 7, 1943, at Putnam Memorial Hospital in Bennington, VT to parents David O. and Margaret I. Brooks. Bill was a 1961 graduate of Burr and Burton Seminary and went on to obtain his degree from the Culinary Institute of America in June of 1963. Bill’s career started as a chef at Westbrook Junior College in Portland, Maine. It was here where he met and began dating a fellow dining room staff member, Nancy Doane. Bill and Nancy’s relationship blossomed, and they later married on January 30, 1965. After a move to Longmeadow, MA and a partnership with Grace Food Service, Bill and his growing family of six settled in Rutland, Vermont in 1977. Bill first owned and operated the Tastee Bakery and, after the demands of early morning pastry baking began to take its toll, obtained his real estate license and started what would become his life’s work as an agent and broker. Along with dear friends and partners Winnie Denis and Linda Orr, Bill formed Accent Realty on June 6, 1983. After a long career in real estate, Bill endeavored to fulfill a lifelong dream of living in a warm climate and moved first to Key West, Florida and then on to Palm Desert, California where he resided for the last 20 years. While his marriage to Nancy ended in divorce, they remained close friends throughout the entirety of his life. Although Bill hung up his professional chef’s hat many years ago, his skills in the kitchen remained strong throughout his lifetime. Holidays were grand occasions in the Brooks household with elaborate meals and a lifetime of fond memories. The traditional Christmas Eve gathering of the extended Brooks family was the notable highlight of every year. Bill will be remembered as a kind, honest man with a deep love for his family and friends who always put the feelings of others first. Bill was predeceased by both his parents and a son, Jeffrey. He is survived by his former wife, Nancy of South Portland, Maine and his three children and their families: son, Jason and wife Patty of Biddeford, Maine and their daughter Katlyn; son, Adam and wife Jennifer of Hollis Center, Maine and their children Megan and Jared; daughter Amy and husband John of Lisbon Falls, Maine and their son Gabe. Bill is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Fielding of Poultney, VT, brother, Edward Brooks and wife Shirley of Pawlet, VT and brother, David Brooks and wife Teresa of East Dorset, VT. Bill also leaves behind his best friend, Todd May of Palm Springs, CA and his beloved bulldog, Max, who was his constant companion. A memorial and burial is being planned for later this summer.
