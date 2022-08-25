William O. Brooks PALM SPRINGS, CA — William O. Brooks (February 7, 1943 - August 1, 2022): Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside burial and memorial in Bill’s honor on September 10, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church Cemetery located on Leary Lane in East Dorset, VT. A private reception for family will follow. For the health and safety of all, we do request that everyone take a rapid antigen test and refrain from attending if you have a positive result or are experiencing cold or flu like symptoms. Thank you for helping us provide the safest celebration for Bill that we can.
