William O. Tower RUTLAND TOWN — The graveside service with military honors for William Oren Tower, 96, who died March 25, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, with the Rev. John Weatherhogg officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital, in care of Cairo Shriners, 51 Washington St., Rutland, VT. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
