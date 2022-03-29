William O. Tower RUTLAND TOWN — William Oren Tower, 96, of Rutland Town, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 8, 1926, in South Portland, Maine, the son of George Harold and Louise Gardner (True) Tower. Mr. Tower enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. He married Elsa Johnson Jeffrey on Oct. 2, 1971. Mr. Tower was a district sales manager for dairy farm equipment for 40 years and the head of maintenance for the Vermont Country Store until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of John Cutler Lodge, AF&A Mason in Abington, Massachusetts, Cairo Shriners in Rutland where he was a life member of the directors staff, and an honorary member of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers. Mr. Tower could fix anything, build anything, was a private pilot and loved deer hunting. Survivors include his wife, Elsa Tower, of Rutland; four daughters, Linda Bridgwood, of Braintree, Massachusetts, Patricia Tower Holcomb, of Ocala, Florida, Cynthia Ann Tower, of Tamworth, New Hampshire, and Thalia Leigh Tower-Markwell, of Lakeville, Massachusetts; a son, George H. Tower, of Raynham, Massachusetts; a stepdaughter, Lynn Anne Jeffrey, of Rutland Town; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; daughter Sylvia Tower Ellis, son William O. Tower Jr.; stepdaughter Lisa Guentert, stepson Jay Jeffrey; brother True Tower and sister Phyllis Louise Hall. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital, c/o Cairo Shriners, 51 Washington St., Rutland, VT.
