William P. Jacobs RUTLAND — William Paul Jacobs, 91, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 23, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Church. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.