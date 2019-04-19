William P. Jacobs RUTLAND — William Paul Jacobs, 92, of Rutland, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in West Rutland on Jan. 17, 1927, the son of George Paul and Margaret (Teelon) Jacobs. Bill was a graduate of West Rutland High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving on the USS Helena CA-75. He married Mary (Clifford) Jacobs Oct. 3, 1949, at Christ the King Church. Bill was a devout Catholic and a loyal member of Christ the King Church, where he served as an usher for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. Bill was a musician, entertaining on the drums with several local bands. He enjoyed visiting, joking with friends and dancing. He greeted his friends and family with his amusing nicknames for them. Mr. Jacobs retired from A&P Supermarkets after 42 years of service. In his later years, he joined his brother-in-law, G. Joseph Clifford, and sons Gary and Jim, at Clifford Funeral Home where he developed many friendships. Surviving are a daughter, Marsha J. Goddard; a son, William C. Jacobs and wife Janice; a grandson, David Jacobs and girlfriend Kristin Bailey; and his fiancée, Carole Brown Clifford, all of Rutland. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary C. Jacobs, in 1989; also by his sister, Jacqueline Jacobs, in 2013. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in West Rutland. Contributions may be made to Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701; or City Cat Allies, P.O. Box 6835, Rutland, VT 05702.
