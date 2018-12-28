William P. Mangan MENDON — William P. Mangan, 63, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at his home. He was born in Rutland, the son of Francis J. and Lyola E. (Eagan) Mangan. He graduated from Rutland High School. Mr. Mangan worked at several places, including Green Mountain Boys, Diamond Estate Sales and Okemo. Survivors include two siblings Mary Raymond, of Pittsfield, Joseph Mangan, of Arlington, and a nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, whom he lived with enabling them to remain in their home. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
