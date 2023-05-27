William P. Noble RUTLAND — William “Phil” Philip Noble, age 75, of Rutland, Vermont died April 23, 2023, at his home. He was born in Rutland, Vermont on June 07, 1947, son of Henry and Julia (Blakley) Noble at the Old Rutland Hospital. Phil grew up in Rutland and graduated from Rutland High School. Phil was a US Army Veteran where he served as an army medic in Panama. He attended the University of Albany where he focused on African American Studies. He soon Married Lynn Golowoty, of Petersburg, New York. Which he called the love of his life. Phil worked as a heavy equipment operator at Wilks Paving Company for 25 years. One of his many passions was cooking. He worked in the industry for over 20 years. He grow up hunting and fishing with his father and the Bluetick Coonhounds they raised, continuing on with his grandfather. Phil’s biggest hobby was gardening, he loved working with plants. His greatest pride and joy was his Granddaughter Isabella, he felt blessed to be able to see her turn into a beautiful person. Phil is survived by his son Nigel Noble of Redway, CA; granddaughter Isabella N. Noble of Ashville, NC; brother Eugene Noble (Lois) of Mechanicville, NY; sister Pamela Noble (Frank) of Reading, PA; sister Judy L. Noble (Michael) of Four Oaks, NC; brother Kevin G. Noble (Yolanda) of Oakland Park, FL; brother Dean Noble (Flory Beth) of Rutland, VT; sister in-law Deborah Van Brunt of Sarasota,FL; sister in-law Emma Noble of Tampa, FL; (13) nieces and nephews; (12) greatnieces and nephews; (1) great-great nieces. He was predeceased by his parents; siblings, ex wife.Stephen H. Noble and Delmar Richard Noble; nephew, Nathan Noble; nieces, Julie A. Savery and Shelly M. Noble. Lynn Golowaty. He will be missed, prayers go out to all his family and friends. Memorial will be at 10:30am on Saturday June 3rd at Clifford’s Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at East Clarendon Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.