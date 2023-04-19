William P. Sweeney FAIR HAVEN — The Mass of Christian Burial for William “Bill” Patrick Sweeney, 81 of Fair Haven, who died Thursday April 13, 2023, was held on Monday April 17, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. The Rev. Fr Steven Scarmozzino officiated. Bearers were Kelly Donaldson, Ann Thayer, Ray Phillips, William Canfield, Mark Cassidy and Richard Wells. Readings were done by Ann Pelkey and Barb Phillips. His sister Ann Pelkey wrote and read the eulogy about her brother. Vaughn Watson was the organist and Rosie Doran was the vocalist. Robert Shaw represented the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Honor Guard. Burial with Military honors was held in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Honors were provided by the Fair Haven American Legion Color Guard and the US Marine Corp.
