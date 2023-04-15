William P. Sweeney FAIR HAVEN — William “Bill” Patrick Sweeney, 81 of Fair Haven died Thursday April 13, 2023, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born on September 6, 1941, in Rutland, the son of John William and Bernice (Carvey) Sweeney. Bill graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1960. He enlisted in the US Marines in 1966 and served in Vietnam. He was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, the Rutland American Legion Post 31 and their Color Guard. He was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus and a life member of the American Legion, VFW, Loyal Order of the Moose in Rutland, Vermont, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Marine Corp League. Bill was employed as a bartender and bar manager for the American Legion, worked at Pelkey’s store, the Skyline Corporation, Russell Corporation, Tomasi’s Tavern and Town of Fair Haven. After retiring from the town of Fair Haven, for several summers, he maintained the grounds at Cedar Grove Cemetery. He was past commander of the American Legion Post 49 in Fair Haven. He was a train fanatic, collecting various train memorabilia, enjoyed Las Vegas and made many friends there during his visits, and especially liked rides in the car with his beloved dog Belle. Survivors include a sister Ann Pelkey of Fair Haven and several cousins. He was predeceased by his dad just before he was born in 1941, his mother Bernice Pelkey in 2009 and his stepfather Kenneth Pelkey in 1984. Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 PM on Sunday, April 16 at the Durfee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Monday April 17 at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. Burial with military honors will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery. A reception will be held at the American Legion in Fair Haven following the burial. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, Vermont 05763.
