William P. Wolfe III CHITTENDEN — William P. “Bill” Wolfe III, 81, of Chittenden, died at home on December 12, 2022, after a long illness. Bill was born on January 30,1941 in New Rochelle, NY, son of William and Margery Wolfe. Bill grew up in Eastchester, NY, spending summers in Chittenden, Vermont. Following high school, he attended Dartmouth College, graduating in 1962 and after combining his senior year and the year following, graduated with an MBA from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business in 1963. Bill married shortly thereafter, and he and his wife joined the Peace Corps which required training at the University of Minnesota. There, he learned Urdu to communicate and work, building wells and irrigation systems in Pakistan for the nearby villages. In 1965, he returned to Vermont to recuperate from malaria, and then joined 3M Company, Human Resources Division in Minnesota, and worked worldwide for 19 years. During that time, he traveled extensively throughout Asia and Europe, living for several years in Germany while working as Managing Director of Human Resources for 3M International. In 1985, he returned to Vermont with his wife, Jan, and they became business partners in American Resources Corporation with his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Bud McLaughlin. The corporation was primarily involved in the hospitality industry, and owned and operated Mountain Top Inn in Chittenden, and Holiday Inn and Centre of Vermont in Rutland. After “retiring” in 1999, Bill maintained a very active life, devoting much of his time to charitable work. In 2000, he worked with an orphanage in Guatemala and learned of the tremendous need for advanced healthcare for many of the children in the area. He founded American Amistad Foundation and through his own philanthropy and outside donations to the foundation, worked with American hospitals and airlines to transport children accompanied by parents to receive specialized care in the US for a myriad of needs including amputations and prosthetics, burns, congenital disorders, hearing and sight impairment, among many other medical conditions. He also worked to further the children's educational opportunities and to improve living conditions for many children and families in Latin America and the Caribbean. In addition, Bill worked doggedly to streamline governmental approval processes to expedite the donation and distribution of used medical equipment, such as dialysis machines, from US hospitals to Latin America and the Caribbean. In 2004, Bill was honored to have been selected as a semi-finalist from more than 17,000 nominations for the Volvo for Life Award which recognizes “outstanding heroes who help make the world a better place.” Later, he worked as COO for World Access for the Blind. This organization, headed by Daniel Kish, teaches a refined form of echolocation for sight impaired individuals. Bill was a remarkable son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, pursuing adventure and finding solutions to any problems that arose. Much like his father, he was an idea man who was keenly adept at implementing his ideas with incredible perseverance. He enjoyed and excelled in many sports including his beloved polo as well as skiing. He truly lived life to the limit. Bill is survived by his wife, Janet; his children, Jennifer Wolfe (Carlos) and Christian Wolfe (Elena); six grandchildren, Lila, Roya, Sofia, Marcelo, Niccolo, and Enzo; his sister, Barbara McLaughlin (Cameron) and her daughter, Heather, her son, Ryan, who predeceased his uncle; and Bill’s devoted dog, Lucy. A celebration of Bill’s life will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given “in memory of Bill Wolfe” to the Chittenden Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Attn: Dave Moakley, 266 Chittenden Road, Chittenden VT 05737, and/or Mount Carmel Community Church, Attn: David Smith, P.O. Box 86, Chittenden, VT 05737 Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
