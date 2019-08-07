William Percy Horridge POULTNEY — On Thursday, July 25, 2019, Bill shed the bonds of earth and embraced life's last great adventure. He lived life to the fullest. His great pleasures were sailing, skiing, camping / traveling and sports cars. Born in New Jersey to Dr. Percy and Hambley (Emily) Horridge on June 19, 1925, he attended local schools and graduated from the Peddie School in Heightstown, NJ. He attended University of Pennsylvania, joined the US Army Counter Intelligence Corps., and deployed to the Philippines. He graduated from Marlboro College where he developed a love for Vermont. Bill spent 27 years as Chief of Security at Picatinny Arsenal, then retired to become the resident broom maker and wood carver at Waterloo Village and then stocking trout for the state of New Jersey. Vermont beckoned and he purchased, renovated and restored the Eagle Tavern in East Poultney to be an innkeeper. He carved duck decoys, and he became a skilled cabinet maker. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gertrude, son Stuart Parks Horridge and two grandsons, Russell Parks and Adam Scott, his sister Percilla Savacool of Delaware and several nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by sons Peter William and David Russell. There will be a graveside service on August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Dorset, Vermont with Masonic rite and military honors. Following that, all of Bill's friends and acquaintances are welcome to join us to share lunch and memories at 12:00 p.m. at the Poultney United Methodist Church, Main Street, Poultney as we celebrate Bill's life. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church for handicapped accessibility, the Open Door Mission in Rutland or the Salvation Army.
