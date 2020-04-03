William R. Daniels RUTLAND — William R. Daniels, 89, died March 31, 2020, at Rutland Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. The last of 10 children, he was born May 13, 1930, in West Rutland, son of Ernest and Daisy (Clemons) Daniels. He attended West Rutland schools and graduated from West Rutland High School. A U.S. Army veteran, he served from 1952-1953 in the 143rd Infantry Division as a switchboard operator in Germany. He worked 11 years for Vermont Marble Company in Proctor and Center Rutland. Later he worked for 21 years at Native Textile in Glens Falls, New York. When he returned to Vermont, he worked for General Electric Co. for 14 years, retired in 2002, and then worked as a caregiver for 10 years. An active member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, he served many years as a deacon. Mr. Daniels volunteered at the Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Open Door Mission. He was predeceased by his siblings, Bessie Guyette, Bernice Daniels, Catherine Wedin, John Daniels, Margaret Mills. Frances Tucker, Agnes Paul, Daisy Ball and Mary Graves. Survivors include several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. The service and burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; Pittsford First Response, P.O. Box 433, Pittsford, VT 05763; or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.