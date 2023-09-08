William R. Mayne FAIRFAX, VA — November 25, 1941-August 26, 2023 William Randolph (Bill) Mayne was born in Ironton, Ohio on November25, 1941 to Thomas Wells Mayne, DDS and Helen Meinfelter Mayne. At the end of World War II when Thomas returned from the military the family of four moved to Charleston (Kanawha City area), West Virginia. Bill had an older brother Thomas who predeceased him (January 7, 1939-March 25, 2021). Bill attended Charleston High School and graduated from there 1959. Following his graduation he attended Greenbriar Military Academy for one year prior to enrolling in West Virginia University. He graduated from Morris Harvey college in 1965 with a degree in Biology. In April 1968 Bill attended undergraduate pilot training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. He successfully completed this program in April 1969. He served as a pilot in the West Virginia National Guard from 1969 through 1975. He felt his service in the military was one of his greatest professional accomplishments. He returned to Charleston following completing the pilot training program. Shortly after returning to Charleston he decided to return to school to obtain an advance degree. He attended Medical College of Virginia/Commonwealth University where he graduated in 1971 with a master’s level degree in Healthcare Administration. Bill continued working in a leadership role in healthcare administration until his retirement February 2010. Bill met his wife Donna in 1970 and they were married in Charleston West Virginia in January 1973. They are proud parents three wonderful children (now adults): Noelle (Brian); Christopher (Karen) and Cindy (Brian). Bill always believed that his greatest honor in life was being a father to his children and was proud of each of their accomplishments in life. He believed that family and family relationships were the foundation of love and commitment. In addition to his three children he is survived by eight grandchild, one great grandchild and three nephews. His grandchildren are: William Black; Eve Black; Kylee Mayne; Matthew Mayne; Brianna Mayne; Madison Hricik; Kaitlyn Hricik and Anna Hricik. His great grandchild is Silvius Mayne. His three nephews are: Thomas William Mayne; Jeffrey Mayne and Michael Mayne. He was predeceased by his parents Tom and Helen Mayne, his brother Thomas and his son-in law Brian R. Hricik. Bill’s guiding light throughout his adult life has been his relationship with the Lord and serving the Lord. Thus, he was a strong believer in faith, family and friends. Wherever he lived as an adult he became immediately became involved in a church. His desire to serve the Lord within the church was most apparent in Rutland, Vermont where the family joined Grace Congregational Church and he was active on various committees within the church. Upon relocating to Virginia, family joined Vienna Presbyterian Church. Here Bill served a deacon for almost 9 years. He also served on various committees within the church. He was very active in covenant groups and the church’s men’s group where he developed many friendships. Bill’s big smile, his sense of humor and his ability to come up with easy and funny quotes and sayings drew people to him. He never knew a stranger and would start up conversations with anyone. A neighbor recently stopped by and described Bill as outgoing and always thinking of others and what he could do to help his neighbor. All of these components led to his many long life time friendships and became the cornerstone of the man he was. In his spare time he enjoyed preparing flower arrangements, gardening, golf, sailing, traveling and camping cross country visiting National parks. Greatest source of enjoyment was the time spent with his children and grandchildren and friends. His memorial service will be held at Vienna Presbyterian Church on September 23, 2023, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers family requests that donations be made in memory of Bill to https://responder.care/brh or to your favorite charitable organization.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.