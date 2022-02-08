William R. Moore SPRINGFIELD — William R. Moore, 81, died Feb. 1, 2022. He was born March 15, 1940, in Springfield, the son of William H. and Marjorie (Hesselton) Moore. He graduated in 1958 from Springfield High School. Mr. Moore served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft fuel specialist. He married Nancy Gurney Munroe June 20, 1981. In Springfield, he was employed by Johnson & Dix, J&L, Idlenot Dairy, Gurney Bros. Construction, Mackenzie Construction and Young's Propane. After retirement, he drove for First Student bus, for the blind, disabled and aging as volunteer, and for Okemo Mountain shuttle bus. Mr. Moore was a bird enthusiast and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and flowers. Survivors include his wife; children, Diane Daniels, Julie Bartlett, both of Springfield, Pamela Murray, of Middlebury, Jeffrey Moore, of Wasilla, Alaska, Susan Lamphere, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, Wayne Munroe, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, Lorie Moore, of Winchendon, Massachusetts, Janet Snow, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren. Services will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
