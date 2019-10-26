William Roy Stearns SPRINGFIELD — William Roy Stearns, 91, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, New Hampshire, surrounded by his children. He was born March 17, 1928, in Waterbury, Connecticut, the son of Albert William and Mary Ann (Manley) Stearns. He graduated in 1948 from Springfield High School where he was enrolled in the Co-Operative Shop Program and worked at The Foundry, then took a post graduate course at Jones and Lamson Machine Tool Co. in the Engineering and Pattern shop. Mr. Stearns married Dorothy Ruth Snide June 30, 1951, in Chester. He was employed at The Foundry, the family grocery store in Springfield and by Fellows Gear Shaper, the O'Brien Pattern Shop and Lucas Pattern Shop until retiring. In retirement, he delivered flowers for Woodbury Florist. He enjoyed airplanes and flying at Springfield Airport in the Springfield Flying Club. Survivors include his son, Gary, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, daughter Kelley, of Chester, daughter Wendy, of Westmoreland; two granddaughters, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Carey, of Springfield; many nieces and nephews. Mr. Stearns was predeceased by his wife May 30, 2018; and sisters Jean Anderson and Enid Barr. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Gill-Walker Cemetery on Putnam Road in Springfield, followed by a reception at Crown Point County Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to EAA Chapter 968, 879 Parker Road, East Wallingford, VT 05742. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
