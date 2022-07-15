William S. Hodgkins MADISON, WI — William Stuart Hodgkins of Madison, WI died Friday, May 27, 2022 at the age of 86. Bill is survived by his wife Nanci who was a caring companion for 63 years. He is further survived by his children Jill (Tony); Wendy (Jim); Kathy (Randy); and Sheryl (Chris) as well as a passel of grandchildren. He also had a special place in his heart for a sweet dog named Lola. Bill was born to Stuart and Lucy Hodgkins, oldest sibling to Robert, James, and Janice. He grew up in Springfield, Vermont where he developed an affinity for sailing and fishing, practiced on the waters of Lake Sunapee with his father and later with his wife and young children. Bill attended Tufts University, majoring in psychology. Upon graduation, he began a 30-year career in the US Navy, initially flying antisubmarine aircraft including involvement in the Cuban Missile Crisis. He served with the U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany and was involved with the American evacuation during the Iranian hostage crisis. He ended his career as Dean of Academics at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, RI. Not one to sit idle, Bill worked as an insurance agent for Northwestern Mutual in Essex, VT for a number of years, enjoying meeting and talking with clients. Besides flying, fishing, and sailing, Bill most enjoyed skiing, golfing, cooking gourmet meals, telling stories, playing cards, participating in Rotary, and assorted silliness with the youngest grandchildren. Bill and Nanci also highly valued travel and took a number of great trips when they were both semi-retired – Alaska, England and France, Montana, the Canadian Rockies. He was a steadfast Red Sox fan, watching almost every game in his later years, when he also decided the most important food groups were Snickers candy bars and grapefruit (as grandson Isaiah who did the grocery shopping can attest). A Celebration of Life service will be held on September 17, 2022 at Lake Sunapee, NH. Please contact family members for time and location. Memorials may be made to CSH Rotary Club of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg VT We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Emergency Department and Hospice Care of the William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital for the tremendous care and kindness shown to our father during his final days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.