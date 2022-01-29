William S. Kennedy PROCTORSVILLE — William Scott Kennedy passed away in the early hours of Jan. 24, 2022, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, in the arms of his wife, Frankie. He was 73. He was survived by his son, Peter; and daughters, Janine, Willie Rose, and Jenny Gold. He was the oldest of eight, preceded by Jack, Patsy, Jimmy, Barbara, Nancy, Susie and Robbie. Willie, or Bill as he was known back then, grew up in Lindenhurst, New York. He owned and operated the Bar/Restaurant, The Hideaway Lounge, later renamed The Routeside Cafe, where he had many friends and fans alike. In 1994, he and his wife, daughter Jenny and mother-in-law Sheila moved to Proctorsville, Vermont. Shortly after moving to town, he began working at Okemo Mountain Resort, and quickly became an essential part of the Okemo difference. He was well-known for reserving the perfect chair for each and every rider, and ensuring they knew they received the most popular model. For anyone who shared his life, or was just briefly graced with his presence, they were always greeted with a smile, a laugh and most likely, a fist bump. Willie spent his summers preparing delicious homemade meals, lobster rolls, and scooping ice cream at the family-owned restaurant, Ludlow Cooking Co. When he was behind the counter, you could bank on the fact that classical rock was playing on the radio. Some might say, a little louder than necessary, but the volume matched how he approached life, with a presence and spirit you couldn't help but be engulfed by. In past years, you'd likely find Willie shooting hoops in the men's local league. Whether you were 18 or 40, he would give you a run for your money and sneak past you to steal a layup. Most mornings in the summer, you could catch him down at the tennis courts with his tennis buddies. You'd have to be prepared not only for his strong and accurate swing, but his quick and witty comments on and off the court. Willie had a way of making everyone around him feel comfortable. He brought joy to the faces of strangers and love to the hearts of those who were close to him. Let us keep Willie alive by taking a page or two from his book: A smile and a joke can go a long way, a good cup of coffee, some birdwatching, and a crossword puzzle are daily essentials. He was known by many, he is, and will forever be, loved and adored by all. Willie would tell us all to "keep your eye on the ball” and "stay within yourself.” There will be a memorial at the Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St., Ludlow, Vermont on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 3-7 p.m. All are invited to stop in and pay their respects, and share their memories with his friends and family. An informal celebration of life will take place on Long Island in the spring. Date to be announced.
