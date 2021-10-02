William S. Kimball NORTH CHITTENDEN — The family of William S. "Bill" Kimball, 82, announces he passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Hanover, New Hampshire, on June 12, 1939, to Margaret (Sheppard) and William P. Kimball. Bill was an accomplished and avid cross-country ski racer, who attended Hebron Academy in Hebron, Maine, before going to college at the University of New Hampshire, where he met his wife, Millie, and raced for the university for four years. After graduating from UNH, he moved to his grandparent’s roots in Oregon to work and obtain an MBA from the University of Oregon. After his graduate degree, he worked for the Masonite Corp. in Pennsylvania and North Carolina as a production efficiency engineer. In 1972, Bill and his family (wife Millie, children Bill and Nikki) moved to Vermont to begin his career at Killington Wood Products, a former division of Carris Reels. Bill worked several different positions over his 30-plus years with the company, starting as plant manager and ending his career overseeing manufacturing safety for the corporation. Bill was an avid outdoor enthusiast, enjoying both exercising and taking in the natural surroundings. Regularly, he could be found outside either running, fly fishing, canoeing, hunting, hiking during the summer, or skiing and snowshoeing during the winter. Most of all, Bill loved to share the outdoors with his entire family through sports, gardening or simply telling stories around the fire. Bill was an avid and skilled fly fisherman and an active member of the Lake Mansfield Trout Club in Vermont, where he always participated in the annual lobster feast and many other club activities. Along with loving the outdoors, he was passionate about the arts, and classical music and he showed this through his service on a few nonprofit boards in the Rutland region. He is survived by his wife, Millie Kimball, of North Chittenden, Vermont; his son, Bill Kimball and daughter-in-law Amy, of Elmore, Vermont; two granddaughters, Meghan and Emily; his daughter, Nikki Kimball, of Bozeman, Montana; and sister, Mary Kimball, of Neskowin, Oregon. He was predeceased by his brother, David Phelps, who died in 1966. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion. Currently, there is no plan for services. As an alternative to memorials, donations may be made in his name to the Regional Ambulance Service, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
