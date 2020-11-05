William T. "Bill" Butler RUTLAND — William T. “Bill” Butler, 95, died Nov. 1, 2020, at Mountain View Genesis Center. He was born Oct. 11, 1925, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, the son of William and Edith (Bixby) Butler. He was a 1943 graduate of Black River High School and a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Butler owned and operated Butler’s Grocery. Survivors include seven children, William Butler Jr. of Greenville, North Carolina, Edward Butler of Pittsford, Michael Butler of Fife, Washington, Andrew Butler of West Rutland, Barbara Wolinsky, Karen Cooper, both of Rutland, and Lisa McNolty of Sudbury; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria (Myers) Butler, Jan. 8, 2020; and a brother, Arnold Butler. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center and Rutland County Humane Society. A funeral service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
