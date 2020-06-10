William T. Bushee Jr. DANBY — William T. Bushee Jr., a resident of Cascades Road in Danby, Vermont, passed away June 7, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. William was born in Granville, New York, on Jan. 7, 1942, the son of the late William T. Bushee Sr. and Esther Smith, and attended the Pawlet-Danby 4 Corners School House. William worked as a truck driver for R.K. Miles for over 30 years. He previously worked for Wilcox Dairy for 11 years and the Danby Quarry. William loved NASCAR and anything to do with racing, including motorcycles. He was a huge Bill Elliott fan, enjoyed bowling, hunting, country music, especially the Willy Clark Show for country oldies on Sunday mornings, and was a huge Dodgers baseball fan. William was a life member of the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department for over 27 years. He is survived by his wife, Merrylyn Lulek Bushee of Danby whom he married Sept. 9, 1961, at the Poultney Baptist Church; his children, Lynne Patrick and husband Brian of Rutland, William A. Bushee and wife Tammy of Rutland Town, Daniel B. Bushee and wife Brenda of Bennington and Michael J. Bushee and wife April of Manchester, Vermont; his brother, Kenneth McGraw and wife Debbie of Manchester, Vermont, and sister, Diane Wilcox and husband Gary of Manchester, Vermont; 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private graveside funeral services for William will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, in Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. The family invites all who cannot attend the service, for a time of fellowship, refreshments and memories at their home on Cascades Road in Danby at 3:30 p.m. If friends desire, memorial gifts in William’s memory may be made to the Manchester Fire Department or the Northshire Rescue Squad, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
