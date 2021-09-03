William T. Butler & Gloria M. Butler RUTLAND — The graveside service for William T. Butler, 95, who died Nov. 1, 2020, and his wife, Gloria M. Butler, 89, who died Jan. 8, 2020, will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. A reception will follow at Sweet Caroline’s Restaurant in West Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
