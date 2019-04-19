William T. Chapman WESTON — William T. Chapman, 88, died March 29, 2019, at home, following an illness. He was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Vienna, Illinois, the son of Pleasant and Florence (Simpson) Chapman. He was educated at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, and received his master’s degree from New York University. Mr. Chapman worked for the Charleston Post & Courier before a 25-year career with the Washington Post where he covered Congress, the Johnson presidency, political campaigns and civil rights. He was posted to Tokyo, Japan, and later worked for the Boston Globe in Japan. He wrote a book on Japan and another on the Philippines. Survivors include two sons Peter Chapman, of Weehawken, New Jersey, Daniel Chapman, of Atlanta, Georgia, and two grandchildren. He was predeceased in 2010 by his wife, Christine (Patton) Chapman, whom he had married in Rochester, New York. Funeral services are private. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.