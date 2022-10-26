William T. Fishwick WALLINGFORD — William T. Fishwick, 66, of Wallingford died on October 18, 2022. Bill was born in Plainfield, NJ. Bill and his family moved to Vermont in 2000. Bill was a loving and devoted husband and proud father. Prior to moving to Vermont, Bill worked for Anheuser Busch in both Newark, NJ and Cartersville, Georgia. He was a member of both the Teamster’s and Carpenter’s Union. In Vermont, he worked in the beer and wine distribution business and most recently he was employed as a delivery driver for Vermont Store Fixtures. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed woodworking and jigsaw puzzles. He loved spending time with good friends and eating good food. Bill also loved animals. He will be sadly missed by all. Bill leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Debra (DeMasi) Fishwick, daughter Emily Giannone and son-in-law Nicholas Giannone, daughters Madison Fishwick, Megan Fishwick, a son Michael Fishwick and daughter-in-law Amy Fishwick, three grandchildren Penelope, Morgan, and Ryan, and his in-laws Constance and Richard Tauriello. He is predeceased by his parents William F. Fishwick and Jean Fishwick. Services were private. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville, NJ. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society at https://rchsvt.org/ways-to-give/donate/ or mailed to 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.To send condolences, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
