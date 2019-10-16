William T. "Mickey" Rooney rites CASTLETON — The graveside committal service and burial, with military honors, for William Thomas "Mickey" Rooney, Jr., 61, who died Oct. 10, 2019, was held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. The Rev. Robert Noble, pastor of the Castleton Federated Church officiated. Military honors were accorded by members of the Vermont Army National Guard. The American Flag was presented to the widow. Following the ceremony the family received friends back at the home, for a time of remembrance. Arrangements were under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
