William W. Blackwood CASTLETON — William Wallace Blackwood, 83, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his residence, following a brief illness. He married Janice Martha Fitzgerald Nov. 16, 1996. Mr. Blackwood was employed by Beacon Feeds for 20 years and Mill River Lumber for 10 years until his retirement. During his retirement, he helped Charlie Brown making apple cider. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing games. Survivors include children Brenda Clark, of Springfield, Debbie Blackwood, of Pittsford, Bruce Blackwood, of Florida; stepdaughter Tammy Bennett, of Whitehall, New York, stepsons David Riel, of Stafford, Florida, Stacey Blackwood, of Troy, New York; four siblings Glenda Coursey, of Georgia, Marvin Blackwood, of Castleton, Charles Blackwood, of Whitehall, New York, Milton Blackwood, of Fair Haven; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wives Janice Blackwood in 2013 and Catherine (Durby) Blackwood in 1995; two sons Robert and Gary Strong; and a brother, Walter Blackwood. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Green Mountain Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp VTFW, ATTN: GMCC Endowment Fund, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620.
