William W. Holton RUTLAND — William W. Holton, 62, died Aug. 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 20, 1957, in Rutland, the son of Howard and Helen (Olney) Holton. Mr. Holton worked at the Ludlow woolen mills. Survivors include a daughter, Jessica Supry, and his companion, Linda Borrelli, both of Rutland, and two grandchildren. There are no services planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Jessica Supry, 125 Grove St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
