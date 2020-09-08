William Wright Jr. POULTNEY — William Wright Jr., 67, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Rutland Center for Health and Rehabilitation, after a long illness. He was born June 8, 1953, the son of William J. and Patricia (Briggs) Wright. He graduated in 1972 from Fair Haven Union High School. Mr. Wright entered the Navy in the mid-1970s. He was employed at General Electric for 15 years prior to retirement in 2018. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and online poker. Survivors include a daughter, Billie Jo Wright of Poultney; three siblings, Robert of Fair Haven, Nancy Glasscock of Castleton, Diane Lee of Granville, New York; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.