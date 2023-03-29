William Zullo RUTLAND — William Zullo, 86, of Rutland passed away peacefully March 27, 2023 at his home. He was born in Rutland September 24. 1937 the son of Anthony and Rose (DeBlasio) Zullo. He was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy. On October 10, 1986 William was married to Mary (Fuller) Zullo. Mr. Zullo was employed at First Vermont Bank for many years retiring in 1991. He was a member of the American Legion Post 31 and Italian American Society. He was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. William was an avid collector of 1950-1960’s model cars. Surviving are his wife Mary of Rutland, a daughter Maria Ann Zullo of Rutland, one son Gregory William Zullo of Rutland, a sister Frances Wilson of N. Clarendon, a sister-in-law Bernadette Fuller of Rutland an uncle David Zullo and his wife Martha of Rutland, nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by a brother A.J. Zullo There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Saturday April 1, 2023 at 10:00am at St. Peters Church in Rutland. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Rutland Visiting Nurse-Hospice or to Alzehemers Assn.
