Wilma Corey FAIR HAVEN — Wilma Corey, 87, formerly of Fair Haven, died Friday morning, September 16, 2022, at Our House in Rutland. She was born in Danby on May 25, 1935, the daughter of Cecil E. and Margaret (Lockyear) Price. She married Richard Corey on January 31, 1955. Wilma worked for many companies including Staco in Poultney for many years prior to her retirement. She relocated to Fair Haven in 2000, She was a volunteer as a foster grandparent at VAC for many years, a job she truly loved. Mrs. Corey is survived by a niece (caregiver) Cynthia Woodbury of Castleton and several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Corey, brother Maurice Price, sister Marilyn Audy and infant brother Edward Price. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday September 19, at the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Foster Grandparents in care of Vermont Achievement Center.
