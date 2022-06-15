Wilma Durrum CASTLETON — Wilma Durrum, 90, died Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 21, 1931, in Poultney, the daughter of Fred and Florence (Austin) Scott. She graduated in 1950 from Poultney High School; in 1952 from Green Mountain College; and in 1954 from Ellis Hospital in Schenectady with medical technology training. Mrs. Durrum was employed for a few years at Ellis Hospital until she married Stanley W. Durrum on May 18, 1956. She later worked for Dr. Prendergast and Emma Lang Hospital in Granville, New York, for several years. She taught medical screening at Green Mountain College for over 10 years. She attended Welsh Presbyterian Church and was a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathology. Survivors include three children, Deidra Shay, of West Lebanon, twins Theron Durrum, of Poultney, Timothy Durrum, of Castleton; three grandchildren, a great-granddaughter; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband June 14, 2020; and three brothers, Reginald, Rosco and Walter Scott. Graveside service will be 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, in Poultney Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Atkins officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) Vermont Chapter, Department of Neurology, 1 South Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
