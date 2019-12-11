Wilma E. Roberts POULTNEY — Wilma E. Roberts, 92, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born April 18, 1927, in Goestling, Austria, the daughter of Otto and Sophie (Laengauer) Fiala. She married William C. Roberts. Mrs. Roberts enjoyed classical music, traveling, gardening and was a member of the German Club and the Parkinson’s Association in Rhode Island. Survivors include her son, Gilbert Roberts, of Poultney; a grandson and great-grandson; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Aug. 5, 2010; her son, William Roberts Jr.; and her sisters Poldi Simmons and Elfie Fiala. The graveside service will be at a later date in Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, Rhode Island. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 Southeast 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
