Wilma E. Vondette RUTLAND — Wilma E. Vondette, 96, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born Aug. 29, 1923, in Pawlet, the daughter of Herbert and Bessie (Smith) Trombley. She was married to William Vondette, who died Nov. 2, 2017. Mrs. Vondette was employed at Woolworth's Department Store before her retirement. She enjoyed dancing and traveling. Survivors include her daughter, Valerie Sherman, of Rutland; her son, George L. Sherman, of Phoenix, Arizona; and two grandchildren. She was also predeceased by a son, William Vondette Jr.; and a brother, Floyd Trombley. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, where a calling hour begins at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Mettowee Cemetery in Pawlet.
