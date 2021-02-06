Winifred (LeBlanc) Connary SPRINGFIELD — Winifred (LeBlanc) Connary, 91, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, formerly of Springfield, died Feb. 3, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 14, 1929, in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Yvonne (Boucher) and Wilfred LeBlanc. She graduated from Hartford High School. In 1955, she married Joseph Connary. Mrs. Connary was involved with Springfield Garden Club, Springfield Hospital Auxiliary Committee and Springfield Community Players. She was an avid reader who enjoyed volunteering at Libby Library in Old Orchard Beach and was a communicant of St. Margaret’s Church. Survivors include two children, Robert of Buxton, Maine, Susan Napolitano of Upton, Massachusetts; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Raymond and Robert; and her husband, who died in 1993. The funeral Mass was celebrated in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield. Local arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
