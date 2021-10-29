Winifred M. Zingali RUTLAND — The funeral service for Winifred M. Zingali, 88, who died Oct. 20, 2021, was held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. Peter Church. Fr. John Tokaz was the celebrant. The organist was Angela Lundrigan. The soloist was Olivia Boughton. Bearers were Joseph Zingale Jr., Andrew Cristelli, Jeremy Dallaire, Alex, Eric and Mike Jakubowski. The eulogy was read by Ann Hicks. Burial was held in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.