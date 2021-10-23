Winifred M. Zingali RUTLAND —Winifred M. Zingali, 88, died peacefully at her home on Oct. 20, 2021. Winnie was born in Fair Haven, July 26, 1933, the daughter of John and Margaret (Kelley) Minogue. She was a 1951 graduate of Fair Haven High School. She married Anthony Zingali on Aug. 8, 1959, in Fair Haven. She worked as a switchboard operator beginning in Fair Haven in the mid-1950s and later in Rutland for New England Telephone, retiring in 1984. She enjoyed going to the monthly lunches with the ‘telephone girls’ and playing golf with her friends. For over 40 years, Winnie was a coach’s wife supporting and cheering on her husband and the Mount St. Joseph Academy Football team. She was a member of St. Peter Church. Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Tony Zingali, of Rutland; two daughters, Michele (and Rick) Jones, of Proctor, and Ann Hicks, of West Rutland; special niece Sheila (Danny) Dallaire, of Bristol, Connecticut. nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; three brothers, John Minogue, William Minogue and Joseph Minogue; niece Eileen Minogue and son-in-law David Hicks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Peter Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. The family would like to thank the VNA & Hospice for their wonderful care during this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church, 134 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701; or the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.