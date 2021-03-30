Winifred (Monahan) Van Name CASTLETON — Winifred Agnes (Monahan) Van Name passed away on Sept. 16, 2020, her 98th birthday. She died at home and at peace, surrounded by family in Castleton, Vermont. Winnie was born on Sept. 16, 1922, to parents Bernard and Johanna (Denker) Monahan. She grew up on a farm on Staten Island, New York, with her siblings, Anna, Tuddy, Jimmy, Hannah and Dottie. She graduated from Port Richmond High School in 1937. As a young woman, she worked in the Met Life Tower in Manhattan. On Staten Island, Winnie raised three children with Herbert Van Name: Carol, Jimmy and Lori Van Name. She earned a nursing degree from Willowbrook Nursing School, graduating at the top of her class in 1965. She worked at Staten Island Hospital from 1965 to 1988. Her vocation was to selflessly care for others, and she used her gift to care for ill family members throughout her lifetime. In 1992, Winnie moved with her daughter Lori’s family to Castleton, Vermont; she wintered with her daughter Carol’s family in Melbourne, Florida. In her retirement, Winnie traveled through Europe and North America with family members. She stayed active by walking and perennial gardening. Even in her 90s, she traveled regularly from Vermont to New Jersey to visit her nephew and niece, Jimmy and Kathy Monahan of Spotswood. Winnie was a daily presence in the lives of three generations of her descendants. She will be remembered as a skilled knitter, a watcher of wildlife, a baker of cookies galore, and an enthusiastic singer of kooky songs. In death, Winnie joins those who have gone before her: her parents, Bernard and Johanna Monahan; her five siblings; her grandson-in-law, Bert Montroy; and her beloved son, Jimmy Van Name, who died in 1975. Winnie lives on in the hearts of those who are still here: her children, Carol Sorensen (Richard Sorensen) and Lori Fretta (Ralph Fretta); her grandchildren, Riche Sorensen (Tony Green), Carolyn Montroy, Michele Fretta (Darryl Hill), and Chris Fretta; her great-grandchildren, Conor, Seth and Dylan Montroy, and Johanna and Emma Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
