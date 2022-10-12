Winona S. Gilman CLARENDON — Winona Squier Gilman, 94, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022. Born in Clarendon, VT, on April 28, 1928, she was the daughter of Milton and Frances (Hill) Squier. Winona was a lifelong resident of Clarendon. She graduated from Rutland High School and worked at a local insurance agency before marrying John Gilman on June 14, 1953. Not long after being married, they purchased the family farm adjacent to her childhood home. A longtime member of the Old Brick Church she played the organ for Sunday services and volunteered at the annual strawberry festival for many years. Winona enjoyed working in her flower gardens, watching birds, playing music on her piano and organ and working on her art projects. Family was very important to her. She enjoyed writing them letters, having conversations about family history, and attending family reunions. For the past two and a half years, Winona was a resident at the Meadows at East Mountain. She participated in activities such as bingo, craft classes, games, exercise and movie days. She was well known by staff and residents alike. Prior to becoming a resident at the Meadows, Winona was cared for in her home for several years by Debbie Ackley. Winona was predeceased by her parents, Milton and Frances, brother Milton, and husband John. She will be missed by her two children, Bradley Gilman and Janet (Edward) Baker, granddaughter Sarah (Justin) McMahon, sister Lydia (Richard) Terrier, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Calling hours will be held at the Tossing Funeral Home on Friday October 14, 2022 at 1pm with a service to follow at 2pm. Burial will be immediately following in the East Clarendon Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Winona's name to a charity of choice.
