Winthrop Merrill "Wink" Roberts BONDVILLE — Winthrop Merrill "Wink" Roberts passed away on June 11, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center, Albany, New York. He was born to Merrill Cobb "Bud" Roberts and Edna May Connolly Roberts in September 1933 at the old farm house on the way to Gale Meadows in Jamaica, Vermont. Wink was a loving husband and father. He married Phyllis Lowe in 1955 on his birthday. Wink graduated from Burr and Burton Seminary in 1950. He worked at various jobs while in high school and staying in the dorm in Manchester, Vermont. From there, he went to the Vermont School of Agriculture (Aggie School), now Vermont Technical College, and graduated in 1951. He joined the Navy in October 1951 and trained in Bainbridge, Maryland, at culinary school. He shipped over to the USS Kleinsmith APD 134; USS Corpoal SS 346; USS Quillback SS424; and the USS Tinosa SSN 606, where he was the COB (chief of the boat). In his 21 years in the Navy, he was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; San Diego, California; New London, Connecticut; Key West, Florida; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Charleston, South Carolina; Washington, D.C.; and Groton, Connecticut. He went to Sonar School in Key West and taught at Sonar School in Groton, Connecticut. He retired as Senior Chief Petty Officer in 1971 at a ceremony on the Naval Base in Groton, Connecticut. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for DHIA for a year or two. He enjoyed meeting the different farmers from the area. He went to work at Stratton Mountain Resort and farmed. Wink and Phyllis started the New Broom Chimney Sweep business. They ran a successful business for 18 years before deciding to sell and retire. Wink leaves behind his wife, Phyllis; and daughter, Rhonda. He also has two wonderful sisters-in-law, Phyllis and Barbara, whom he leaves behind. He was predeceased by his older brother, Lawrence. Wink was a lifetime member of Harned Fowler VFW Post #6471 in Manchester Center, Vermont; Fleet Reserve Association: Green Mountain Base U.S. Submarine Veterans; the American Legion; and the United States Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. Wink liked to garden and watch the wild animals and birds. He liked to mow the lawns on his John Deere, no one else was allowed to run the green machine. He enjoyed a good sea story with his friends. He enjoyed a glass of red wine with dinner. He liked old movies, especially westerns and war movies. He enjoyed country music; George Jones, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton were his favorites, none of the new stuff. He enjoyed staying in Vermont and being in the country. He was very proud of his service in the Navy and he wasn't afraid to tell you that. He spoke his mind and didn't care if you liked it or not. He liked to help other veterans who were not as fortunate as he was. Wink will be missed by all who knew him The funeral services will be on July 11 at 11 a.m. in the Bondville Cemetery in Bondville, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Wink's name to the Vermont Veterans' Home, Attn.: Veterans Mobility Trail, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
