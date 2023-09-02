Yolanda Ann (Lanzillo) Marro RUTLAND — Yolanda Ann (Lanzillo) Marro, of Rutland, passed away August 25, 2023, at the age of 99. She was surrounded with love by her daughters, Clorinda and Lucy. Yolanda was born at 93 Strongs Avenue on May 26, 1924, the youngest of nine children born to Italian immigrants, Thomas and Amelia (Del Giaccho) Lanzillo. Their Strongs Avenue homestead (down by the tracks) remained in her family until 1997. It provided many memories for her and like many Italian homes in Rutland, its gardens were lush with vegetables and fruit-producing trees. An ideal place for the many grandchildren to play a game of ‘hide and seek.’ She graduated from Rutland High School in 1942. She silently kept a piece of red and white in her heart when the rivalry football game was played each fall between RHS and MSJ, even though her daughters went to MSJ and wore the green. Yolanda went to work at Champlain Valley Fruit Company, a block away from where she would begin her married life. There she met grocery store owner, John Joseph Marro, on his regular visits to buy staples for his store at 266 West Street. They were married on July 10, 1948, and after a short honeymoon, Yolanda began her stint as a shopkeeper at Marro’s Store. Being the independent woman that she was, she soon took a position at the stock brokerage firm AM Kidder. Later, she enrolled in a business refresher course and began her career with the U.S. Forest Service. There she met and remained lifelong friends with many colleagues. Weekends were always busy running the family store as she drove the family pick-up truck delivering groceries. Marro’s Store closed from 1-5 pm each Sunday, and after an Italian dinner, the family would take a Sunday ride. It was always an adventure and the reason why she could navigate every back road in Rutland County until she finally relinquished her license at age 95. After retiring from the U.S. Forest Service, she volunteered at the Rutland Regional Medical Center for 25 years and was one of the first volunteers at the Paramount Theatre. Her brothers and sisters would meet every Saturday morning for a coffee klatch. A time to catch-up on family, solve local issues, and decide world and national problems. As the numbers shrunk, she turned to old and new friends who met daily for coffee at McDonald’s. Once again, there was never a dearth of topics. She will be remembered and admired for her dedication to visiting the sick rotating between nursing homes and the hospital. Yolanda was a fashionista and loved putting her outfits together with panache. Her earrings and watches always matched her outfit or celebrated a specific holiday, and in the days when hats were in fashion she was never without one. As a grandmother, she never missed a holiday with her grandchildren or a graduation – even those across state and country lines. She attended tennis matches, horse shows, and even synchronized swimming meets. Yolanda was lucky enough to visit Italy with three of her siblings, Clara, Mary, and Harry. In Italy, she found a warm and loving family that she stayed in touch with until her death – speaking to them in the Italian dialect with which she was raised. She appreciated learning and understanding her family’s rich history. She was fortunate to live independently at her home on Jackson Avenue until she was 98. Her family is truly grateful to the many cousins and lifelong friends who never forgot her and stopped by frequently to visit, and to the care she received at The Meadows in her final year. There she served as informal “resident mayor” until her passing. Yolanda was as opinionated as she was fashionable and you always knew where she stood, no matter the issue. It didn’t matter who you were or where you were, if she had something to say, she said it. And if you were privileged enough to hear her nighttime prayers, you would hear her ask for forgiveness for any transgressions. Only for her to repeat them the next day. She loved Vermont. She loved Rutland. And she loved all of you. Most of you. Some of you. Yolanda was predeceased by her husband, John, in 1986. She is the last of the nine Lanzillo children, predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Amelia, and her brothers and sisters, Concetta, John, Jack, Harry, Armand, Mary, Jennie, and Clara. Yolanda is survived by her daughters Clorinda Leddy (Jim) and Lucy Wong (Keye); six grandchildren, Sarah Leddy (Daniele Negro), Giovanna Leddy (Christopher Agostino), Brennan Leddy (Christopher Luer), Seamas Leddy, Brendon Wong, Lindsay Wong; five great grandchildren, Amelia Luer, Cavan Luer, Sarah Jane Luer, Anna Luer, and Salvo Negro; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at Clifford’s Funeral Home from 9:00-10:30 am on September 9, 2023, with a funeral Mass to follow at Christ the King Church at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Following the burial, there will be a reception at the Southside Steakhouse 170 South Main Street. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Church, 66 S Main Street, Rutland VT 05701 or Calvary Cemetery c/o St. Peter Church, 134 Convent Avenue, Rutland VT 05701.
