Yvonne Carr BRANDON — A Mass of Christian Celebration, in remembrance of Yvonne Kennedy Carr, age 92, who passed away April 18, 2020, was celebrated on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church in Brandon. Rev. Maurice Moreau was the celebrant. A granddaughter: Kristen Carr was the pianist. The readings were offered by son’s; Marcus Carr III and Michael Carr. Presentation of gifts by children; Stephen Carr, Carol Carr LeBrecque and Mary Carr Stanley. Vocalists included Jeannine Griffin, Christy Harding, Muffie Sterling, Helen Williams, and Terry Zimmer. Cantor was Christy Harding. Soloist was Josh Collier. The eulogy was delivered by son, Bernard Carr. The graveside committal service and burial had preceded the ceremony, in the family lot, at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
