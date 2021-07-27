Yvonne Coolidge Labare NORTHFIELD — Yvonne Coolidge Labare, age 86, of Northfield, went home on Dec. 5, 2020. Yvonne was born in Brandon, Vermont, on Sept. 30, 1934. She was the daughter of Bradford and Hilda (Carey) Coolidge. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Norman Labare; a son, Jay Labare and his wife, Cindy, of Underhill; and a daughter, Lori Jankowski and her husband, Greg, of Chester, Connecticut. She leaves five grandchildren, Timmel Albertson and her husband, Tim, of Underhill, Erik Jankowski and his wife, Tonya, of Moodus, Connecticut, Matthew Labare and his partner, Cormick Dineen, of Burlington, Christopher Jankowski and his wife, Anastasia, of Westbrook, Connecticut, and Tucker Labare and his wife, Alyssa, of Milton. She also leaves great-grandchildren, Hadley Albertson, Juliette Albertson, Patrick Verney, Jenavieve Jankowski, Fenway Jankowski, Ivy Labare and Logan Labare. Also surviving are two brothers, Bertram “Bud” Coolidge and George “Fletch” Coolidge and his wife, Peg, all of Brandon; and a nephew, Brian Coolidge, of Brandon. Yvonne enjoyed a special relationship with her nephew, Brad Coolidge and his wife, Melissa, and their four children, of Stowe. She was predeceased by three children, Brian Todd Labare, Kathy Labare and Scott Fletcher Labare; and her sister-in-law, Jane Coolidge. Yvonne graduated from Brandon High School, class 1952. She was active in the school band, the All-State band, the school newspaper, yearbook, and was a member of the Honor Society. She also taught Sunday school at her church in Northfield. Yvonne and Norman were married in 1953 and in the following years, held a number of different positions. She held a position with the Vermont Department of Agriculture, moved to Civil Defense and transferred to the Vermont Criminal Information Center. Yvonne became interested in fingerprints and completed a fingerprint course from the Institute of Applied Science. She moved from fingerprint technician to supervisor of the Fingerprint Division. She retired from state employment to give full-time attention to her family. Yvonne’s first love was her family, and she spent a great deal of time suggesting, cajoling, steering and pampering her charges. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren were quick to catch on that Nana almost never said no. The highlight of each summer was a family vacation on the Maine coast or Lake Dunmore. The children grew up with close family ties and Yvonne has left a legacy of a loving, supportive family. A memorial service “In Celebration of Her Life” will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Forest Dale Christian Fellowship Church. The Rev. Barry Tate, pastor, will officiate. The family kindly ask those who are not vaccinated and wish to pay their respects, to please wear a face covering. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at the Brandon Inn for a time of remembrance. If you would like to honor Yvonne’s memory, memorial gifts may be made to: Forest Dale Christian Fellowship Church, 1895 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT 05733.
