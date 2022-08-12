Yvonne Daley RUTLAND — Yvonne Daley squeezed many lives into one – wife, mother, grandmother, friend to legions, gardener, journalist, author of six nonfiction books and a collection of poetry, university professor, founder and director of the Green Mountain Writers Conference, and founder and publisher of Verdant Books, a writers’ collaborative. Yvonne’s family was essential to her; she loved her husband, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, near and far. She was a people collector with multitudes of friends and kept in touch with them across the years and distances. Beyond that, she was a superlative pie maker, clothing illustrator, Scrabble competitor, traveler, questioner, teacher, and generous writing coach. She was passionate about making the world a better place and did so through her writing, her activism, parenting, teaching and support of others. She never did anything halfway. She was proud to call herself a liberal as defined as a person who is tolerant, unprejudiced, open-minded and enlightened. She was active in civil rights, feminism, environmental protection, and opposition to the wars in Vietnam and Iraq, She loved words and knowing their meanings and derivations. Born to Sarah and William Daley on Feb. 5, 1945, Yvonne grew up in Medford and Melrose, MA, graduating from Melrose High School in 1962 and then made what she called her tour of Catholic colleges that included Merrimack, Cardinal Cushing, Boston College and Barry University from which she graduated in 1966 cum laude with a BA in English literature and philosophy. She won a graduate fellowship to study philosophy at the University of Dayton, Ohio, where she met her first husband, the late Steven Gallo, whom she married May 5, 1967. They had five children, Geoffrey Byron Gallo, Erik Celeborn Gallo (Jeffrey Rockwell), Dawn Galadriel Carlson (Michael), Shanti Gwyn McKenna (John), and Asa Gray Gallo, who died Jan. 31, 1977. She has six treasured grandchildren – Phillip CW Gallo, Haley Jones (Jake), MacKenzie Carlson, Zachary Carlson, Brendan McKenna and Connor McKenna. Yvonne spent her early Vermont years in Brandon and then Goshen, where she was a justice of the peace, raised the family’s food, helped with the area food collective, a precursor to today’s farmers markets, and tended two milk goats named Moonbeam and Waterfall on a 75-acre farm. She and Steve separated in 1978. On July 31,1993, she and Charles J. Clarino Jr. (Chuck) made their long relationship legal in a celebration held at the Tinmouth Pavilion. She and her “Starman” built a rich life without being monetarily driven. They spent their days with family, reading and writing, listening to music, especially live music, working on their home and gardens, spoiling their dogs, and entertaining friends near and far. They traveled widely, together and separately, loved passionately, and respected one another. Yvonne’s career was eclectic and successful. In her early years with young children at home, she substitute taught at Otter Valley Union High School before becoming a reporter at the Rutland Herald, first covering Brandon, which she knew so well, and then, upon moving to Rutland in 1983, becoming the newspaper’s state reporter while developing a busy freelance career with many national publications. These included the Boston Globe, Washington Post, People, Milwaukee Journal, Vermont Life, Sunset, Poets & Writers, Yankee, The San Jose Mercury News, and many other publications. She won more than 50 regional and national awards in journalism, including Vermont Reporter of the Year (multiple times); the Vermont Press Association’s Mavis Doyle award (multiple years); New England News Editors Community Service Award (multiple years); the New England Associated Press News Editors Master Reporter Award in 1994; and the John S. Knight Fellowship in Professional Journalism at Stanford University in 1995. For 20 years thereafter, she divided her time between Vermont and San Francisco, where she was a professor of journalism and creative writing at San Francisco State University and a docent at Stanford University’s Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve. Yvonne’s journalistic career was remarkable in that she won many of New England’s and the nation’s top awards while writing primarily from one of the nation’s smallest states. A line from one of her pieces on Rutland that appeared early on in the Vermont Sunday Magazine, to which she was a devoted contributor, may explain why. “Rutland is real,” she wrote, explaining that the social issues, people and their personalities, daily challenges and rewards found in many larger communities were fully present in Rutland and that, in her city’s struggles and accomplishments, those experiences could be more intimately explored. Beyond that, she loved Vermont, a place, she said, where people weren’t as closed down emotionally as they were in more populous locations. While sometimes reticent, they shared their news and views, their histories, and their hopes and fears with her. She balanced deep, investigative reporting with equally rich character sketches, profiles and feature stories. She often expressed her gratitude for the generosity offered her, attributing much of her success to the trust so many Vermonters placed in her with their stories, their losses and accomplishments. For these reasons, although she loved teaching and many aspects of her West Coast life, when it came time to retire, she returned to her Vermont home fulltime in 2015 to be close to her husband, children and grandchildren, and to continue to write the Vermont story. Interested in branching out into other forms of writing, she had earned an MFA in Writing from Vermont College in 1995 at age 50. She subsequently founded the Green Mountain Writers Conference, an annual gathering of accomplished and developing writers that continued through 2021. The philosophy behind the conference was, unlike many other similar venues, to accept would-be and published authors equally. Her husband Chuck and much-beloved friends, the poet Verandah Porche and novelist Elizabeth Inness-Brown, were mainstays at the conference as were other Vermont authors from Howard Frank Mosher, David Budbill and Grace Paley to Ruth Stone and Chris Bohjalian. Yvonne made and kept friends wherever she went and remained in touch with her San Francisco colleagues and students long after returning to Vermont, just as she kept her friendships with high school pals, journalism and academic colleagues, and friends around the world. Indeed, she was a people collector, generous in her time and attention to many. Her six nonfiction books include Going Up the Country: When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks and Radicals Moved to Vermont; span subjects as diverse as Tropical Storm Irene (A Mighty Storm); the brain’s ability to heal (The Bend in the Road: The Lenny Burke Story); forces that have long made Vermont attractive to many of the nation’s best authors (Vermont Writers: A State of Mind); Senator Jim Jeffords’ biography (An Independent Man,); and Octavia Boulevard, a memoir that explores the ways in which money and technology transformed San Francisco during the years Yvonne lived there. It was there, living alone after decades surrounded by her big family and friends, that she purchased her first Maltese dog, a companion perfect for taking with her on the Muni to class or on planes for summer and winter breaks in Vermont. Over the decades, Daniel, Augustus, Gabriel and Sofia have been loyal pals. Along with her nonfiction books, after retirement, she developed a successful career as a poet, her first genre, publishing in literary journals such as Sojourner, Glimmer Train, Boston Review and Poets Reading the News. Her collection, Prisoner of Hope, chronicles personal and national highs and lows during the tumultuous Trump years. Besides her devoted husband, children and their spouses, she is survived by her sisters, Sarah Bailey (Augusta, GA) and Loretta Daley (Mill Valley, CA (John)), brother Robert Daley (Orlando, FL), her sister-in-law Martha Daley, as well as many nieces and nephews including Bonnie Daley and her wife Roberta Flynn (Shaftsbury), and cousin, Barbara Keeley (Venice, FL). She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Michael Daley. Yvonne’s deepest regret in her swift decline was that she had unfulfilled dreams of adventures with her beloved Starman and her children, each a special gift she never took for granted. Likewise, she especially wanted to watch her grandchildren as they went forward in life. Her faith in their good decisions is now sent from her heart into their futures. Calling hours will be held at Clifford Funeral Home on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Yvonne's honor to the Foley Cancer Center at 160 Allen St. Rutland, VT 05701 and the Chaffee Art Center at 16 S Main St. Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.